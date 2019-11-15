Two More Dems Under Ethics Investigations

The House Ethics Committee is investigating two Democrats, we learned Thursday. One is freshmen Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI) — a member of the four-woman hard-left “Squad” — and the other is longtime Rep. Alcee Hastings (FL). In Tlaib’s case, the announcement follows the unanimous vote by the Office of Congressional Ethics to refer her for a possible violation of federal law due to evidence implicating her having used campaign funds for personal use.

National Review reports, “Tlaib was paid over $45,000 dollars by her campaign between May and December 2018. While FEC regulations permit a campaign to pay a candidate, it must be for ‘work performed up through the date of the general election.’ Checks, emails, and spreadsheets show that Tlaib was paid $17,500 after the November 6, 2018 election. A November 29 email from the campaign’s treasurer to Tlaib says that checks are ‘for the time period through December 31, 2018.’” A release of multiple emails from Tlaib to her campaign show repeated instances where she requested campaign money to use for her own personal expenses.

In Hastings’s case, the Committee released a statement noting that it is “considering whether Representative Hastings’ relationship with the individual employed in his congressional office is in violation of House Rule XXII, clause 18(a), and whether Representative Hastings has received any improper gifts, including any forbearance, from that employee.” There is no indication that the relationship was non-consensual.

This now makes the third House Democrat to be investigated for ethics violations this year. Recall that Rep. Katie Hill (CA) stepped down last month following the revelation of inappropriate relationships with members of her campaign and congressional staff. And these aren’t the only Democrats facing potential ethics investigations. Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s alleged affair with a member of her campaign-consulting team has many calling for an investigation. And Brooklyn Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s former chief of staff is currently under investigation for campaign-finance violations, which could possibly end up implicating AOC.

The point is that Democrats are far from having the corner on ethical behavior, even as they so loudly bang the impeachment drum against President Donald Trump.