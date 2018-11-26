Trump Enforces U.S. Border Laws as Dems Cry Foul

U.S. border agents temporarily shut down the San Ysidro border port of entry Sunday and used tear gas to repel a group of several hundred individuals from the Central American migrant caravan who rushed and violently attempted to illegally cross the U.S. border. The caravan, now estimated to be over 8,000 strong, is currently holed up at a sports complex in Tijuana, Mexico, as migrants make their applications for asylum in the U.S.

Following the migrants’ attempted illegal crossing, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen explained the situation, stating, “After being prevented from entering the Port of Entry, some of these migrants attempted to breach legacy fence infrastructure along the border and sought to harm CBP personnel by throwing projectiles at them. As I have continually stated, DHS will not tolerate this type of lawlessness and will not hesitate to shut down ports of entry for security and public safety reasons. We will also seek to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone who destroys federal property, endangers our frontline operators, or violates our nation’s sovereignty.”

President Donald Trump then warned he would “permanently” close the border if more was not done to prevent illegal crossings. “Mexico should move the flag waving Migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries,” he declared. “Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it anyway you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A. We will close the Border permanently if need be. Congress, fund the WALL!”

Mexico announced that it will be deporting nearly 500 of the migrants. But if Mexico doesn’t want to have to deal with a population of illegal aliens living within its borders, then it too needs to stop them from illegally crossing its own southern border. Indeed, The idea that the U.S. should be responsible for having to house and care for these illegals simply because they mob the border demanding asylum is nonsense. Legally and orderly processing the asylum requests is the only way to properly and effectively handle the issue and prevent abuse. As National Review’s Jim Geraghty astutely observed, “If you’re trying to run across the border and away from the border patrol, you’re not here to apply for asylum.”

Meanwhile, Democrats and leftists were quick to condemn the Trump administration over the U.S. Border Patrol agents’ use of tear gas to repel the violent illegals, suggesting the response was unnecessary and inhumane. In reality, the actions by U.S. law enforcement in confronting this type of violent and lawless activity is standard procedure for dealing with mobs. In 2013, under the Obama administration, U.S. Border Patrol agents used the same tactics, including tear gas, to repel a similar attempt by migrants to violently rush the border.

On a final note, soon-to-be House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) went so far as to call illegal aliens “patriotic.” That’s an insult not only to American citizens but to immigrants who came here via legal channels. But she’ll do anything to evoke sympathy and woo future Democrat votes.